GALENA, ILL. -- The executive director of Galena Area Chamber of Commerce is resigning after two years in the post.

In an email to chamber members, Angela DeVere announced she would step down effective Jan. 15. 

"After careful consideration, I've decided to resign due to upcoming family obligations and career opportunities that better fit with my family’s future business and personal goals," she wrote. 

DeVere had been in the role since January 2020. 

