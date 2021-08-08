An Asbury man recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two separate incidents that authorities said put children in danger.
John E. Ryan, 52, pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two counts of child endangerment with injury, one for each of the incidents. Should his plea deal be accepted, pending charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft would be dismissed.
Ryan’s plea document states that he is seeking a deferred judgment for the child endangerment charges. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that officers were called to Ryan’s residence on Feb. 6, 2020, for a report of an assault. Ryan told authorities that he and his then-12-year-old daughter were trying out boxing gloves, and she got hit in the face. He also admitted to having six beers that evening.
However, documents state that Ryan’s daughter, as well as two other children who were present, said Ryan removed his gloves, grabbed the girl’s hair and punched her in the face after she punched him in the back of the head.
On Oct. 11, authorities were again called to Ryan’s residence for a report of a disturbance, documents state. A 10-year-old girl reported that Ryan held a knife to her fingers and threatened to cut them off.