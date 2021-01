News in your town

Authorities seek tip on convertible stolen near Belmont

Local city manager a finalist for post in Wisconsin

Platinum-selling rock band to perform in Dubuque

Dean's list: Ripon, RCTC, Trine, U of New England

Pop-up food distribution set for Saturday in Cascade

Man hurt when semi strikes parked vehicle in SW Wisconsin

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dubuquer sentenced to federal prison for possessing 14 firearms while using drugs

County assessor for Dubuque County to retire

Flashback Friday: Duggan, Buol reflect on mayoral changing of guard 15 years ago

2 more COVID-19-related deaths in area counties; Illinois tops 1 million cases

Dubuquer sentenced to federal prison for possessing 14 firearms while using drugs

Weekend Buzz: 3 local events to check out

DOT unveils plans for major Grant County road project totaling at least $9 million

Dubuque County out of general assistance funds amid pandemic

Conversation coming: Dubuque school board to discuss when, how to resume fully in-person learning

Dubuque Salvation Army collects $250,000 during red kettle campaign

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

34 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; 1 death reported in area Iowa counties in 24 hours

Platinum-selling rock band to perform in Dubuque

Man hurt when semi strikes parked vehicle in SW Wisconsin

Local city manager a finalist for post in Wisconsin

County assessor for Dubuque County to retire

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Tri-state federal lawmakers decry violence in D.C.

3 more COVID-19-related deaths in area counties as Iowa tops 4,000; 85 new cases in Dubuque Co.

Recap: All candidates running for municipal, school board seats in SW Wisconsin

Dubuque police release 2 photos as they seek tips on hit-and-run

Marijuana dispensary to soon open in downtown Galena

Delaware County roadside zoo operators accused of moving animals in defiance of court order

Man who narrowly lost Dubuque council race running again

Applications accepted for Iowa home heating assistance program

American Airlines flights resume at Dubuque Regional Airport

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque schools announce initiative to boost students' college, career readiness

Platteville library to hold virtual session on estate planning

Rural Dubuque man accused of stabbing girlfriend

Grant County sheriff now leading statewide association

Former federal lawmaker who represented Dubuque area renounces Republican Party membership

Hinson, Kind weigh in from U.S. Capitol storming

Local federal lawmakers share updates amid Capitol breach in D.C.

Dubuque police release 2 photos as they seek tips on hit-and-run

87 new cases of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 3 more deaths in area Iowa counties in 24 hours

Rural Dubuque man accused of stabbing girlfriend