A former public defender and Dubuque County judicial magistrate has been reprimanded by the Iowa Supreme Court.
In doing so, justices overruled a lower commission's recommendation that Matthew Noel be given a 30-day suspension in addition to the yearlong suspension he currently is serving for unrelated conduct violations.
Calls to a phone number listed for Noel's Clinton, Iowa, law office rang unanswered early Friday.
Noel was one of 13 contracted public defenders recently accused of defrauding the State of Iowa by more than $311,000. Noel specifically was accused of seeking fees for services he did not perform, making false mileage claims and failing to "remedy billing submissions that he subsequently realized were incorrect," according to court documents.
Noel in July 2017 pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree theft and was sentenced to probation. Later that year, the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board filed a complaint against Noel, which culminated in February of this year when he was given a one-year suspension.
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling in another complaint filed against Noel by former client Janelle Huffman, who hired him to pursue a lawsuit against a roofing company.
Huffman claimed Noel failed to communicate properly with her, missed deadlines and misled her about terms of a settlement agreement.
Justices listed several violations committed by Noel. Noel failed to abide by "Huffman's decisions regarding the objectives of the representation" when he failed to file a petition in a timely manner, and failed to "keep Huffman reasonably informed," according to the ruling.
However, the justices determined that Noel did not engage in "dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation," as alleged by Huffman.
The Iowa Supreme Court Grievance Commission recommended Noel be given a 30-day license suspension, while the board recommended a 60-day suspension. Board members also contended that the discipline imposed against Noel related to the prior case should be factored into this decision.
However, justices noted that Noel's misconduct in this case took place from 2015 to 2017. And had justices considered this complaint during prior disciplinary proceedings, "it is unlikely this conduct would have caused us to suspend (Noel's) license for longer than (one) year," the ruling stated.
"A public reprimand is the proper sanction," justices wrote. "However, we remind Noel that future misconduct will result in harsher sanctions."