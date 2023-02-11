ASBURY, Iowa — A Dubuque teen recently pleaded guilty to an arson charge for a fire at an Asbury residence.
Annalise M. Flogel, 18, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of second-degree arson. Flogel’s sentencing hearing has been set for April 3.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will recommend a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation, while Flogel will request a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Flogel initially was charged as a juvenile, but the case later was waived to adult court.
The fire occurred at an Asbury residence on May 26, 2021. Royal W.K. Broman, 28, of Asbury, and Chandler A. Bourgeous, 22, of Apple River, Ill., both were sentenced to probation for their role in the incident.
Court documents state that Bourgeous was seen on video taking items out of the residence prior to the fire. Bourgeous then was waiting for Broman to leave the residence “with a large amount of smoke visibly coming from inside the residence.” Broman got into Bourgeous’ vehicle without notifying emergency personnel of the blaze.
Asbury Police Chief Tom Henneberry previously confirmed that Flogel’s charge stems from the same fire.