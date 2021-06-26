EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities said a man was killed after being struck by a train on Thursday in rural Jo Daviess County.
Robert J. Hilby, 60, of East Dubuque, was pronounced dead at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that authorities were called to the scene at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that someone had been hit by a train on the railroad tracks near the end of Station Road southeast of East Dubuque.
Authorities learned that Hilby had been walking across a railroad bridge when he was hit by a train. Responders tried to revive him on scene before he was transported to Midwest Medical Center.