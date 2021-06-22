CASSVILLE, Wis. — A small southwest Wisconsin Catholic school seeks to make itself accessible to more families by making tuition optional this fall.
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Cassville recently announced that it will not require families to pay tuition for the 2021-2022 school year. School and parish leaders said they hope the effort removes barriers to students receiving a Catholic education and draws new families to the school, which has eight students enrolled for the coming year.
“We were hoping that coming up with tuition dollars would not be the barrier to sending your child to a Catholic education,” said the Rev. John Meinholz, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church.
He said the school’s small size combined with donor support means the campus is able to operate without drawing on a parish subsidy. A press release notes that almost all expenses at the school are funded through donations, an endowment, company matching funds and fundraising efforts.
“The parish has always had a number of funding sources for its school and simply, since the school is so small now and has a very limited budget, the other funding sources are able to fund the school without using parish giving,” Meinholz said.
He said families who can’t afford to pay the costs of their children’s schooling will be expected to help with fundraisers or otherwise contribute to the school.
Judy Adrian, a member of the St. Charles parish council, said officials felt tuition might be a barrier to some parents sending their children to the school, so they wanted to make it possible for families to do so.
“Our goal is like most Catholic Christian schools — we want to give children the opportunity to learn our faith,” she said.
Meinholz noted that the parish council in recent years has examined the future of the small school and each time has voted to keep it open for another year. Adrian said council members recently voted unanimously to continue offering a Catholic education to the community.
“We are determined to keep the school open,” she said.
Adrian noted that parish leaders would like to see the number of students at the school grow.
“We would like to see more of our community and the extended community support our mission and just improve our community and the world by prayer and going to Mass,” she said.
Angela Adams, who has children at St. Charles and is on the school’s home and school association, said she hopes the school’s tuition efforts mean any child who wants to attend can do so. She said she particularly appreciates the school’s family atmosphere
“We’re always welcoming new families to our school, and we have a really great education from an academic standpoint but also from just a caring for the whole child standpoint as well,” Adams said.