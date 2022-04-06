LANCASTER, Wis. – Grant County Health Center will hold two sessions of a free mental-health workshop next week.
Changing Our Mental & Emotional Trajectory, or COMET, training will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the hospital’s education center, according to a press release.
Topics at the workshop will include speaking with friends, neighbors or acquaintances about mental-health issues and intervening questions to ask about another person’s mental health.
Each session is limited to 30 participants.
Registration is required and can be made online at grantregional.Com/Comet.
Call 608-723-3223 for more information.
