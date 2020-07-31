Dubuque police arrested a man on an attempted murder charge early today for allegedly shooting a person who had intervened when he was "propositioning" two females.
Shawn Turner Sr., 24, of 2203 Washington St., was arrested at 3:10 a.m. today in the 2200 block of Jackson Street on charges of attempted murder and public intoxication.
The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Court documents state that Jerramy T. Vasquez, 39, of 2312 Central Ave., was sitting on his porch when he saw the man later identified as Turner exit a vehicle and begin "propositioning the females to come with him, unsolicited." The females were a Dubuque woman and her daughter, who was younger than 15.
"Vasquez intervened, and a struggle ensued between Vasquez and (Turner)," documents state. "Vasquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which started to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh."
Vasquez was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he was in stable condition as of this morning, according to the documents. The hospital does not provide condition updates.
The woman and her daughter confirmed that Turner propositioned them "to come with him." The pair kept walking, and moments later, they heard gunshots.
Vasquez's girlfriend and another person who had been sitting on the porch with him both corroborated his recounting of events.
Police used traffic camera footage to later track the SUV. It was shown driving north on Central Avenue to 24th Street, then east on 24th to the alley east of Jackson Street.
An officer located the vehicle parked to the rear of 2201-2203 Washington St, and police established a perimeter around the residence. Turner lives at 2203 Washington, as does William E. Lumpkins, 29, but another occupant told police that the men were not home.
Lumpkins and Turner both later approached their residence and were detained by police. Documents state that Lumpkins reported that Turner shot at Vasquez.
Additionally, officers, upon seeing Turner, confirmed he was the shooter captured on surveillance cameras at Vasquez's residence.
Police reported that Turner was visibly drunk at the time of his detainment. At Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, his blood alcohol content measured 0.221% -- nearly three times the legal driving limit, though Turner was on foot when police took him into custody.