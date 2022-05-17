The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Mystique Community Ice Center projects
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a contract with Keller North America for the Mystique Community Ice Center settlement remediation project and, 7-0, to approve a contract with Portzen Construction for the concrete subfloor installation portion of the project.
Background: The city is in the process of repairing and remediating settlement that has occurred at the ice center as a result of being built on a former landfill without deep foundational support. The project will include the removal of the ice rink and installation of a deep foundation system.
The contract with Keller is for $1.9 million, about $200,000 less than the lowest initial cost estimate by the city. The contract with Portzen totals $379,000, about 8.3% above the city’s cost estimate.
What’s next: This is one of several construction contracts required for the completion of the settlement remediation project, with the total project cost estimated to reach $4.6 million. To complete construction, the center will be closed from June 1 to Nov. 1.
JFK sidewalks project
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program for the construction of sidewalks on John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: Council members previously supported the installation of sidewalks along both sides of JFK from the Northwest Arterial to Asbury Road. The total project cost is $351,809. A portion will be covered by a $190,000 grant through the Transportation Alternatives Program. Residents living along JFK collectively will be assessed $80,526 for the installation of sidewalks.
What’s next: Due to the state funding, the project must be bid through the DOT. City staff estimate that construction will begin in the spring or summer of 2023.
Engineering position
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to authorize the creation of an additional full-time engineering technician position in the city’s Engineering Department.
Background: A staff memo states that a recently filled engineering technician position produced more than one qualified candidate. The engineering department states creating the additional position will reduce the city’s reliance on consultants for design and inspection services.
What’s next: The engineering technician will be paid $40.64 per hour, including wages and benefits, with a total yearly cost to the city of $84,859. The newly created position will allow the city to tackle an additional 17 ongoing capital projects in-house, totaling about $262,000 in savings not spent on consultant fees.
