Rescue mission sees rise in overflow
More individuals are seeking shelter in the basement and on the cafeteria floor of the Dubuque Rescue Mission than in years past, according to staff.
Executive Director Rick Mihm said the rescue mission was “up by about five” people staying in overflow from last year, with about 15 in the cafeteria and basement. Another 25 to 30 people occupy the rescue mission’s bed space on the third floor. In the fall, the rescue mission relaxed its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and increased the number of beds upstairs from a limit of 18.
Local government agencies tasked with managing homeless services saw a 6% increase in homelessness from 2020 to 2022, compared to a less-than-1%-increase nationwide, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Annual Homeless Assessment Report.
A total of 921 people experienced homelessness in Dubuque County last year, compared to 566 in 2020, according to Institute for Community Alliances, which uses data from local continuums of care — a 63% increase.
The rescue mission is attempting to expand its services, with an additional warming center at 1598 Jackson St. that will offer cots to overnight guests. That is planned to open in February, following the installation of a sprinkler system to comply with city building codes.
Dubuque County supervisors to appoint new recorder
Dubuque County supervisors will hear from residents interested in filling the vacant county recorder position after being told of the possible consequences of not filling the seat.
In November, then-County Recorder John Murphy was reelected over independent candidate Keith Lucy. However, he resigned effective Jan. 3 to become CEO of Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa. In December, the county board appointed longtime Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy as interim recorder.
Iowa code requires that county boards of supervisors appoint a permanent replacement for a vacant elected position within 40 days. But an original reading of the code found no clear consequence for a county not making that deadline.
County supervisors and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto asked County Attorney Scott Nelson to review the code to be sure. Nelson reported his interpretation that supervisors would be legally liable if they miss the 40-day window. Not believing they had to rush to fill the position led the county supervisors to let two weeks pass before beginning the process of publishing their intent to appoint someone.
Residents interested in the position can attend a work session on Monday, Jan. 30, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The Dubuque County supervisors will make their appointment decision at their Feb. 6 meeting.
Q Casino eyes $75 million revamp
Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025.
The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade.
“It’s been 15 years since we’ve undergone any significant upgrades,” said Stacy Kansky, chief commercial officer for Q Casino and DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos. “We want to make this a better experience for our guests.”
DRA board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
Conlon Construction Co. will be the general contractor on the project. Brian Rakestraw, chief operating and finance officer for DRA and Q Casino, said casino officials are working with MidWestOne Bank on financing, which is not dependent on grant funding.
The DRA also plans to continue to contribute to both its grant program and the City of Dubuque at the same rate as it does today. The DRA’s lease agreement with the city splits the DRA’s annual distribution evenly among the city, local charities and improvements to Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Previously announced plans to pursue building an amphitheater at the site of the former greyhound racetrack still are being pursued, as well.
Asbury intersection to become 4-way stop
Asbury City Council members voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety.
“(The intersection) was starting to become problematic,” Mayor Jim Adams said following the council meeting. “... This was the quickest, least-expensive way to give an immediate benefit.”
Adams said the timeline for when the intersection will change to the four-way stop is being decided. City staff will have to look into new signage and painting the road, as well as how to communicate the change to motorists.
The intersection currently has flashing stop signs on both sides of Seippel Road, but traffic on Asbury Road does not stop.
The petition, dated Oct. 26, garnered 153 signatures and asked for both short-term and long-term solutions to improve the intersection’s safety. In addition to asking for the intersection to become a four-way stop “as soon as possible,” it also asked that a roundabout be constructed at the intersection in the future.
City Council members approved the construction of the Asbury and Hales Mill roads roundabout in August, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of Asbury and Radford roads.
The Asbury and Seippel roads intersection had seven reported crashes last year, a jump from previous years.
Major road projects planned in Dubuque area in 2023
The City of Dubuque plans to complete the second phase of its $9.2 million reconstruction of the Northwest Arterial. Starting in April, the city will begin work on reconstructing the northbound lanes.
The second project in Dubuque involves the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kerper Boulevard and Kerper Court. City officials announced the $1.5 million project late last year in anticipation of the increased traffic expected when a Kwik Trip convenience store is built near the intersection. Officials hope to begin construction soon after July 4, with the aim to have it completed in about 60 days.
In April, the Iowa Department of Transportation will begin work on a $1.9 million project to replace the bridge on South Grandview Avenue that passes over U.S. 61/151. The project is anticipated to last until November.
Starting in the summer, work also will begin on a $6.5 million project to resurface a portion of Iowa 3 that runs from the intersection of Five Points Road to the westernmost intersection of Pfeiler Road. The work represents the latest piece of a project to reconstruct much of Iowa 3 in Dubuque County.
In Jo Daviess County in Illinois, resurfacing projects are planned, including Menominee Road from its intersection with U.S. 20 to the Wisconsin border. The county also plans to resurface North Canyon Park Road from its intersection with U.S. 20 to where the road meets Apple River Canyon State Park. Work also will resume this year on a $31 million improvement project on U.S. 20/Illinois 84 through Galena. The project is scheduled for completion by fall 2024.
Beginning in March, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will begin construction of a $7 million to $8 million roundabout at the intersection of Wisconsin 80 and Wisconsin 81, between Platteville and Cuba City. The county also plans to resurface Grant County H from Kieler to Cuba City.
