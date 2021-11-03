FARLEY, Iowa — Two incumbents were reelected Tuesday to the Western Dubuque Community School Board.
Mike Rea bested newcomer Nicole Stecklein for the District 3 seat, garnering 2,351 votes to her 1,373. Mark Tilson was the only person to file for his District 1 seat.
Western Dubuque voters also overwhelmingly approved the adoption of a revenue purpose statement for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.
Meanwhile, in Edgewood-Colesburg school district, more voters supported than opposed a $12 million bonding measure for school projects and improvements, but it failed.
A total of 399 voters backed the measure, but with 342 opposed, the measure fell short of the 60% threshold for passage, ending at nearly 54%.
OTHER AREA SCHOOL BOARD RACES AND MATTERS
ANDREW
School board (2 seats) — Scott Gerardy (i) and Tony Portz (i)
Ballot measure — Should the school district reinstate its physical plant and equipment levy?
Yes -- 99
No — 57
BELLEVUE (2 seats) — Allysen Bonifas (i) and Mike Reed (i)
CENTRAL (4 seats)
Josh Embretson (i) -- 420
Jered Finley (i) -- 431
Jared Funk -- 431
Willis Patenaude — 211
Courtney Scherf -- 340
CLAYTON RIDGE (3 seats)
Jessica Bittner -- 373
Sam Brandt — 309
Stephen Dikkers — 307
Michael Finnegan (i) -- 409
Chris Meier — 228
Jason Reimer (i) -- 489
EASTON VALLEY
District 3
Joe Kilburg — 258
Jodi Meyer (i) -- 260
District 4 -- Dick Keeney (i)
At-large (2 seats)
Gary Cassaday (i) — 203
Paul Figie — 64
Ron Kunde — 154
Dana Olson -- 317
Craig Thines (i) -- 219
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3 seats) — Brad Bockenstedt, Matt Elliot (i) and Dan Venteicher (i)
MAQUOKETA (2 seats)
Gregory Bopes -- 620
Mary Herring (i) -- 591
Ronald Horan Jr. — 271
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
District 2 -- Doug Dabroski (i)
District 3 -- Manuel Ricardo Bojorquez
District 4 -- Mike Feldmann (i)
Ballot measure -- Shall the submitted revenue purpose statement be adopted for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund?
Yes -- 395
No — 79
MFL MARMAC (4 seats) — Josh Grau (i), Jon Moser (i), Gina Roys (i) and Aaron Schroeder
MONTICELLO
School board (3 seats) — Mandy Norton (i), Mark Rieken and Craig Stadtmueller (i)
Ballot measure -- Shall the submitted revenue purpose statement be adopted for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund?
Yes -- NA
No -- NA
WEST DELAWARE
District 1
Debi Powers — NA
Jamie Vaske — NA
District 2
Steven Buesing -- NA
David Grandon -- NA
Roni Hilby — NA