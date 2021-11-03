FARLEY, Iowa — Two incumbents were reelected Tuesday to the Western Dubuque Community School Board.

Mike Rea bested newcomer Nicole Stecklein for the District 3 seat, garnering 2,351 votes to her 1,373. Mark Tilson was the only person to file for his District 1 seat.

Western Dubuque voters also overwhelmingly approved the adoption of a revenue purpose statement for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund.

Meanwhile, in Edgewood-Colesburg school district, more voters supported than opposed a $12 million bonding measure for school projects and improvements, but it failed.

A total of 399 voters backed the measure, but with 342 opposed, the measure fell short of the 60% threshold for passage, ending at nearly 54%.

OTHER AREA SCHOOL BOARD RACES AND MATTERS

ANDREW

School board (2 seats) — Scott Gerardy (i) and Tony Portz (i)

Ballot measure — Should the school district reinstate its physical plant and equipment levy?

Yes -- 99

No — 57

BELLEVUE (2 seats) — Allysen Bonifas (i) and Mike Reed (i)

CENTRAL (4 seats)

Josh Embretson (i) -- 420

Jered Finley (i) -- 431

Jared Funk -- 431

Willis Patenaude — 211

Courtney Scherf -- 340

CLAYTON RIDGE (3 seats)

Jessica Bittner -- 373

Sam Brandt — 309

Stephen Dikkers — 307

Michael Finnegan (i) -- 409

Chris Meier — 228

Jason Reimer (i) -- 489

EASTON VALLEY

District 3

Joe Kilburg — 258

Jodi Meyer (i) -- 260

District 4 -- Dick Keeney (i)

At-large (2 seats)

Gary Cassaday (i) — 203

Paul Figie — 64

Ron Kunde — 154

Dana Olson -- 317

Craig Thines (i) -- 219

EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (3 seats) — Brad Bockenstedt, Matt Elliot (i) and Dan Venteicher (i)

MAQUOKETA (2 seats)

Gregory Bopes -- 620

Mary Herring (i) -- 591

Ronald Horan Jr. — 271

MAQUOKETA VALLEY

District 2 -- Doug Dabroski (i)

District 3 -- Manuel Ricardo Bojorquez

District 4 -- Mike Feldmann (i)

Ballot measure -- Shall the submitted revenue purpose statement be adopted for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund?

Yes -- 395

No — 79

MFL MARMAC (4 seats) — Josh Grau (i), Jon Moser (i), Gina Roys (i) and Aaron Schroeder

MONTICELLO

School board (3 seats) — Mandy Norton (i), Mark Rieken and Craig Stadtmueller (i)

Ballot measure -- Shall the submitted revenue purpose statement be adopted for revenues the school district will receive from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund?

Yes -- NA

No -- NA

WEST DELAWARE

District 1

Debi Powers — NA

Jamie Vaske — NA

District 2

Steven Buesing -- NA

David Grandon -- NA

Roni Hilby — NA

