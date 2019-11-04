Dubuque residents can share their thoughts on what projects and initiatives they would like to see funded in the community during the next budget cycle.
Residents can weigh in on city activities, services and programs they feel should be prioritized in the city budget during a meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in the City Council Chamber at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St.
City staff will provide general information on the budget process and collect feedback to assist in the development of a recommended city budget to be submitted to City Council in February.
Council members must adopt a final budget by March 31. The city’s current operating budget of day-to-day costs of providing city services stands at about $134 million. Budgeted spending on major projects and public improvements is approximately $57 million.
Those unable to attend the meetings are invited to provide input on the budget by submitting comments online at cityofdubuque.org/budget.
For more information on the city’s budget process, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/budget or call 563-589-4110.