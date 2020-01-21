The public is invited to an informational meeting and open house at the River Ridge School District campus concerning an upcoming referendum.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 29, at 11165 Grant County P in Patch Grove, Wis. It will include a short presentation, a question-and-answer session and a tour.
The ballot measure, which will be presented to electors during the spring primary election on Feb. 18, will ask for up to $2.3 million. The funding would be used to refinance debt from when the district borrowed for an athletic facilities construction project in Patch Grove.
The project includes a new track, a baseball field and competition and practice football fields.
If the referendum passes, property owners of a $100,000 home would pay an additional $49 annually.
For more information about the referendum, visit www.bit.ly/2NCuffW.