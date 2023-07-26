MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members are considering a funding match for the potential expansion of a local child care provider.
At a meeting last week, council members voted, 6-0, with Council Member Mark Lyon absent, to set a public hearing on Aug. 7 for a Community Development Block Grant application for Sunshine Learning Center.
If approved, the city would commit $120,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to serve as a local match for the CDBG grant of up to $600,000. The city would apply for the grant on behalf of Sunshine Learning Center, which would use the funds to update its building, including adding a classroom that would serve 19 additional children.
City Manager Josh Boldt said at last week’s meeting that Sunshine Learning Center is the city’s largest child care provider.
He noted that surveys of area employers by city staff and Jackson County Economic Alliance have indicated that child care is the chief concern of local private employers.
“We’re trying to solve a local problem with a local solution using American Rescue Plan Act dollars in a manner that’s smart for the city to continue to sustain itself in the future,” he said. “With the aging population of Maquoketa, and what we need to do to at least keep a stable population or perhaps grow by the 2030 census, I think an action such as this one is important for us to carefully consider.”
MacKie Duhme, executive director of Sunshine Learning Center, said the center cares for about 100 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 12 years old, with a waiting list of 55 children.
“There was no way that we were going to be able to accommodate any more (children) than what we had just based on the space we have,” Duhme said.
She said the center was founded in 1972 and moved into its current building at 101 Creslane Drive in 1989. The facility was expanded in 1998, but many of the appliances and utilities are original to the building, which has not always been well-maintained and was not originally designed for a child care center, she said.
“We have unfortunately had a lot of high maintenance costs, and our building is in really rough shape ... A lot of our funds are going toward (maintenance), when they could be helping with new programs, new employees and things like that,” she said. “With this grant, if we do receive it, it will better the functionality for the staff and kids and make it easy to add more kids.”
The city recently used $8,500 in ARPA money to fund a contractual services agreement with FEH Design to assess Sunshine Learning Center’s current condition and begin designing improvements. The completed report lists $1.14 million in potential updates, with $236,750 in required updates, including making the building Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, replacing broken equipment, repairing exposed wiring and adding the new classroom.
Duhme said the center will narrow the scope of its renovation plans once officials learn how much, if any, CDBG funding it receives.