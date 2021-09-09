Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said Wednesday that she is thinking about a run for governor.
Jochum told the Telegraph Herald in a statement that she had been encouraged by “people from all walks” to run for governor in recent months.
“It is overwhelming and I’m grateful,” she said. “I am thinking about it. The most common statement I hear from people in Iowa is that they no longer recognize the state they love under Kim Reynolds’ leadership. Iowans have led the way for over 100 years in equality, human rights, public education, democracy.”
Jochum has represented Dubuque in the Iowa Legislature since 1994, beginning in the House before moving to the Senate in 2009. She served as president of the Senate from 2013 to 2017. She is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Ethics Committee and Ways and Means Committee.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds succeeded Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017 when he stepped down to become ambassador to China. She then won election to her current term in 2018, with 50.3% of the vote, over Democrat Fred Hubbell.
Jochum won her most recent re-election in 2020 with 58.7% of the vote, over Republican Jennifer Smith.
This would be Jochum’s first bid for statewide office. It also would be a shorter time frame in which to plan and execute a campaign.
“It’s already past Labor Day and the primary is in June, so it would have to be a whirlwind of a campaign if I do,” she said. “But something needs to change in Iowa. Whether that is me leading the state or me helping someone else to lead, I am willing to do that.”
If she announces officially, Jochum would be the fifth Democrat to enter the primary. Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, and Democratic activist Deidre DeJear have been campaigning since earlier in the summer. Former Congressional candidate Paul Dahl and Joshua Kuhn-McRoberts also have active campaigns. State Auditor Rob Sand has said he is considering a run as well.
The Republican Party of Iowa did not respond with comment for this story.