More than a dozen farms and businesses are participating in an annual touring event held by the Northeast Iowa Tourism Association.
The Northeast Iowa Farm Crawl is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 18-19, unless noted.
Participating stops along the event route include:
Guests should contact each participating farm or business before arriving and mask usage is encouraged.
