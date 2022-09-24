Matt Blaum holds a bottle of Oldfangled Knotter Bourbon at Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. in Galena, Ill., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Blaum Bros. is selling 76 bottles of the whiskey at $750 a bottle starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
GALENA, Ill. — Ashley Baker remembers where she was when her boyfriend, William Flores, heard that Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. had announced the release of its final run of the popular Oldfangled Knotter Bourbon Founder’s Stash.
“We were in Florida vacationing, remember?” she asked Flores on Friday. “You saw it and said, ‘Babe, we doing this?’”
They did. Baker and Flores, of Chicago, were first in line at Blaum Bros. in Galena on Friday.
They arrived at 3 a.m. — 31 hours before the whiskey was to go on sale.
The Galena distillery named the special edition bourbon run — which will drop at 10 a.m. today — “Cash Grab,” a nod to the price tag of $750 per bottle, according to co-founder Matt Blaum. Just 76 bottles will be sold.
Flores said that he first stumbled upon Blaum Bros.’ now-fabled Oldfangled Knotter Bourbon line via the online secondary market, where collectors and connoisseurs buy and trade rare or top-notch whiskeys in a growing spirits economy.
While his interest was enough to drive him to camp out — complete with a bed in his tent on the distillery’s sidewalk — Flores said it is still a simple pursuit.
“It’s going to be unique. I enjoy trying different whiskeys and drinking bourbon,” he said. “Really, that’s it.”
Baker and Flores were not alone. By noon Friday, around 10 people were in line for one of the bottles. Most of them had been in lines at Blaum Bros. for past releases as well and knew each other.
For some time, Kyle Prskalo had come the farthest, from the Chicagoland region of Indiana. At about 1 p.m., he and three friends from other Midwestern cities — gathered around a flattop griddle that one was cooking on — cheered the arrival of “Jimmy from Milwaukee.”
This fervor for Blaum Bros.’ releases has grown, according to Prskalo.
“Five years ago, they could release stuff, and it would be sitting on the counter in there a week later,” he said.
Blaum confirmed that assessment but said the distillery’s last few releases had been big draws.
“Last time, we had people from Kentucky and Wyoming. This year, I’m getting calls from people on their way from Columbus, Ohio,” he said. “You never know. But I think this one will be gone in 24 hours. The community is such a massive thing now.”
Blaum said he and his brother purchased the single barrel they were releasing as “Cash Grab” seven years ago on a trip to Indiana.
On Friday, it was a 15-year at 135 proof. These bourbons from other makers aged and released under the Knotter (a play on “not our”) Bourbon have become a “huge” brand for Blaum Bros., especially the Founders’ Stash runs. Blaum said they are usually priced at around $150 per bottle.
The open hatch full of different bottles — some even from past Knotter Bourbon releases — in the line cook’s sport utility vehicle displayed an earnest enthusiasm for whiskeys of many stripes. But Blaum explained that there was plenty of opportunity for these early comers to more than make their money back on the secondary market that Flores mentioned.
“I guarantee I can get online tomorrow night and see some of these bottles going for $1,200 or $2,000,” he said. “So, we thought we would have fun with it and just price it at $750. Why not? They make most of the money off the secondary market.”
Blaum said the distillery also timed the release to coincide with its seventh annual charity golf tournament this weekend. That tournament is expected to raise thousands for National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
