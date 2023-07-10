Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The second Downtown Summer Nights event in Dyersville will be held this week.
The free event will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Legacy Square near the Basilica of St. Francis Xavier, according to the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The event will feature live music from the Ditch Lilies. There will also be a variety of activities for kids, such as mini golf, yard games, face painting and inflatables.
The Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce will also draw for a $3,000 vacation or $2,500 cash raffles. Tickets for the drawing are $20, with a limit of 500 tickets available.
