The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Corey W. Stanton, 50, of 2534 Stafford St., was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Renee M. Martin, 50, at their residence.
Bradley-Allen L. Schmidt, 22, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at the facility on two charges of first-degree harassment.
Alecia E. Imhoff, 27, of 2839 Sheridan Road, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Pinard Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Christine M. Ginter, 48, of 4216 Hilken Hill Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a television valued at $1,500 and $500 worth of criminal damage at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at a residence at 911 Garfield Ave.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of $1,414 in cash and $599 worth of tools between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Lori K. Blong, 59, of 1784 Bennett St., reported a wire fraud case resulting in the theft of $1,500 at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
David F. Birkett, 65, of 1250 Langworthy St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools worth $500 between Jan. 1 and Wednesday from his residence.