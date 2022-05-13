The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Corey W. Stanton, 50, of 2534 Stafford St., was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Renee M. Martin, 50, at their residence.
  • Bradley-Allen L. Schmidt, 22, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at the facility on two charges of first-degree harassment.
  • Alecia E. Imhoff, 27, of 2839 Sheridan Road, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Pinard Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
  • Christine M. Ginter, 48, of 4216 Hilken Hill Road, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a television valued at $1,500 and $500 worth of criminal damage at about 2:55 p.m. Wednesday at a residence at 911 Garfield Ave.
  • Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, reported the theft of $1,414 in cash and $599 worth of tools between 3 p.m. Tuesday and 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Lori K. Blong, 59, of 1784 Bennett St., reported a wire fraud case resulting in the theft of $1,500 at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
  • David F. Birkett, 65, of 1250 Langworthy St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools worth $500 between Jan. 1 and Wednesday from his residence.

