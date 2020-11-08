The Iowa Court of Appeals this past week denied an appeal of a former Dubuque man convicted of murder.
Drew A. Mangler, 26, was convicted by a jury in February 2019 of second-degree murder for the December 2016 death of James Remakel, 59, at Remakel’s Bellevue home. Authorities said Mangler stabbed Remakel 32 times during a burglary. Remakel’s body was found six days later.
Mangler’s attorneys at trial argued that law enforcement did not properly consider two alternative suspects. Jurors found Mangler guilty of the lesser-included count of his original charge of first-degree murder.
Days prior to the sentencing hearing, Mangler’s attorney unsuccessfully sought a new trial based on newly discovered witness testimony about one of the alternate suspects.
Mangler appealed on grounds that included that there was insufficient evidence for his conviction, that a jury instruction “was misleading and confusing” and some evidence was excluded improperly.
The appeals court did not agree with any of those arguments.