St. Mark Youth Enrichment’s summer programming for elementary students always focuses on academic and social-emotional skills, but this year there’s an increased need for both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is definitely something that our teachers and our staff are seeing, and we knew that it was going to happen,” said Beth McGorry, St. Mark’s director of donor relations. “We were prepared for that. ... This is something St. Mark’s was ready for.”
The five-week program began this week, serving incoming kindergarten through fifth-grade students from the Dubuque and Western Dubuque community school districts. Each morning, children learn from certified teachers in a classroom setting and attend field trips across the community.
McGorry said helping children learn to express their emotions in a healthy way is the biggest key component of the program.
“Kids are suffering more from anxiety and depression,” she said. “Our students are learning how to re-engage with our community and their emotions.”
For some kids, the summer academics help them catch up to their peers and prevent learning loss.
“Learning loss is nothing new for us,” McGorry said. “... We’re doing extra to make sure all of these kids get where they’re supposed to be. So many of our kiddos lost almost a year of learning.”
In Dubuque, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque and St. John’s Episcopal Church have given their space for 77 students to participate in the program. In Dyersville, 30 students are participating.
On Thursday, first-grade students trickled into teacher Khalea Neal’s classroom. The educational portion of the day began with an activity where the children learned how to fill out a graph, finishing an earlier lesson.
Neal reminded the students that the correct way to answer a question in a classroom is by raising a hand, a direction with which they were eager to comply. For kids who spent parts of the past year online, remembering classroom etiquette can be tough, McGorry said.
Later, the students split up for a stations activity. Three students worked together to snap magnetic tiles together, forming a tower reaching up to their heads.
“I like when we play with magnet tiles,” first-grader Rosalyn Degenhardt said.
Nearby, another group of children rolled play dough. First-grader Jaylen Coleman had his mind on gym time.
“They have all sorts of opportunities to be quiet and calm or crazy and loud,” McGorry said. “Kids need to run and be sweaty for at least 30 minutes a day.”
Curriculum and enrichment specialist Melanie Dill said St. Mark has 40 community partners who either come visit the kids on-site or welcome them for field trips.
“A lot of our kids don’t have the opportunity to go to the locations we go to off-site,” Dill said. “This gives them an opportunity to have that experience and to gain background knowledge for their educational endeavors.”