ProPulse, of Peosta, Iowa, announced hiring Paul Klassy, sales and marketing manager; Brian Meyer,assembly production supervisor; Mary Jo Kenneally, human resources manager; and Darla Price, receptionist/accounting assistant.
Dubuque County Right to Life announced the re-election of the following to its board of directors: Laura Dolehide, Jessica Pennington, Cassie Schetgen and Martha Schmid. Also re-elected to their posts on the board’s executive committee were Schetgen, chairwoman; Arthur Gilloon, vice chairman; Sara McDonald, secretary; and John Freund, treasurer.
Exit Realty, of Dubuque, announced the additions of Austin Healey, Sharon Covey, Jim Dix, Travis Kirby, Dennis Buchheit, Dawn Ellis, JJ Butcher, Eric Mueller, Sara Oglesby, Jerry Elbert, Hunter Lisk and Cody Burger.
Finnin Kia Sales Team was named the No. 1 Kia Dealer in the Central Region in customer sales satisfaction from January through September. This is the second straight year Finnin won the award.