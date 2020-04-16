BANKSTON, Iowa – A fire destroyed a machine shed and its contents early today in rural Dubuque County.

Fire departments from Centralia-Peosta, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and New Vienna responded at about 3 a.m. today to the Bruce Engelken residence at 25005 New Vienna Road after the structure fire was reported, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. The site is west of Bankston.

A 40-by-80-foot machine shed was engulfed in flames. The shed and its contents, including farm machinery and equipment, are considered a total loss, according to a press release. There were no injuries.

The release states that the “exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is not considered suspicious.”

