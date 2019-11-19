Two new members of the Elkader City Council recently took office.
Bob Hendrickson and Ed Josten were sworn in by Mayor Josh Pope. They took their positions immediately because they were filling vacancies.
Hendrickson was appointed in July to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Roger Buchholz. He then was elected this month to finish the remaining two years of the term.
Josten was elected to serve the remaining two years of the term of Curtis Ruhser, who left the council when he took a deputy city clerk position.
Two other newly elected council members, Randy Henning and Peggy Lane, will take office in January.