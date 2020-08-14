The smell of fragrant, fresh-cut sunflowers wafted behind shoppers as they made their way down the street lined with vendors selling anything and everything from autumn-themed wreaths, clothing, laundry detergent, cupcakes and more.
Although the number of attendees at the Millwork Night Market ebbed and flowed Thursday evening and was nowhere near its usual turnout, local shoppers still made an effort to stop by and purchase things like chocolate-covered strawberries from local vendor The Who Chocolate Co. or a dozen eggs from H&H Ranch.
“I think the really neat thing, especially about the night market, is everything is local,” said Alina Haefer, who has been shopping at the market since it launched in 2017. “They try to make sure everything is within the tri-state area.”
Haefer said she loves that every time she comes to the market she can find something new and unique and especially loves the cupcakes from Koppes Kreations.
“Even though there is no live entertainment this year, it is still important to come down here and support the vendors,” she said. “It is just so cool to come down here and get something different you want to try.”
Danielle Stowell, co-founder of the night market, said before the pandemic, about 25 to 30 vendors would line both sides of Jackson Street and upwards of 5,000 people would come out for the night. But since the COVID-19 outbreak began, it hasn’t been quite the same.
“Ultimately, it came down to, of course the night market is an entertainment hub, but the heart of it is about food,” she said. “Attendance is nowhere near what it was in past seasons. As long as the vendors keep showing up, we will keep putting it on.”
Stowell said she and her business partner Andie Donnan, who also sells produce from her farm at the market, only host vendors from up to 100 miles away.
What’s unique about the night market, Stowell said, is that it’s not just a place people can grab groceries, but they can get a beer, listen to music and have dinner.
“I look forward to shopping every time, and I make the point to go around and have a beer and relax a little bit,” she said. “People can come down and get their groceries and have dinner and grab a drink.”
Mark Harting, co-owner of H&H Ranch in Zwingle, said he has been selling his laundry detergent and other goods at the night market since it kicked off. With the sales he gets from the night market and the Dubuque Farmers Market, he is able to feed and care for his livestock.
“This is where you get your produce,” he said. “You are out in the open. It comes right out of the field.”
Donnan said before COVID-19 began, local farmers had already planted their crops, and they still need to sell them in order to operate their businesses.
“I think it is really important that all farmers markets continue to thrive in the safest way possible,” she said. “It is challenging for everyone. We want this market to stay alive now and in the future. It is still a source for local goods, and that is really important.”