MANCHESTER, Iowa — The fear of a public health disaster should a proposed pipeline rupture has prompted action from the Manchester City Council, which unanimously supported a resolution that calls for the Iowa Utility Board to deny an application for the Navigator Greenway CO2 pipeline.
The proposed pipeline would carry liquefied carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors through about 25 miles of Delaware County, including a stretch near Manchester’s northern city limits.
Mayor Connie Behnken said the resolution was a way for city officials to show their support for those fighting against the pipeline.
“We stand behind our farmers and don’t want to see this come about,” Behnken said.
The council officially stated it does “oppose the Navigator Greenway CO2 pipeline and requests that its project be abandoned or seek an alternative route so that the pipeline does not pass through, adjacent, and within close proximity to the City of Manchester,” the resolution states, adding the council “hereby requests that the Iowa Utilities Board deny Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC’s application to construct and operate a CO2 pipeline and does not provide it the use of eminent domain to acquire property to construct, install, and operate the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway CO2 Pipeline.”
The presence of the pipeline and the dangers it presents would require the city to create “additional emergency services, evacuation plans, disaster mitigation and the accompanying budgetary expenses associated with those requirements,” according to the council.
Additionally, the council cited that CO2 is dangerous and can be toxic, causing sickness and death if released during a rupture.
Several residents also voiced concerns about this potential safety hazard, stating since CO2 is an element heavier than oxygen, it will move to low-laying areas if released, which in Manchester’s case would funnel toward the schools.
Matt Schulte said according to his measurements, in Manchester, the pipeline would be about 8,369 feet away from West Delaware Middle School.
“I think it’s really, really important for people to understand that the middle school sits in a low-lying area and that’s where (CO2) would push to,” Schulte said. “And that would happen really fast.”
Jason Hoeger added that any escaped CO2 would basically follow the city’s flood map, which covers a good portion of Manchester and would find its way to Saint Mary’s School.
Mitch Bockenstedt noted there are approximately 5,150 miles of CO2 pipeline currently in the United States and there have been 66 instances of ruptures.
For every 78 miles of pipeline, Bockenstedt said, statistically there will be a leak. That also averages out to 5.5 per year, he said.
“In the State of Iowa, we’re going to have about 4,000 miles when this is all said and done,” Bockenstedt said. “So the chances of (a rupture) are real.”
Bockenstedt encouraged anyone with concerns to submit their objections to the Iowa Utility Board.
The trio also wants the public to be aware of an informational meeting concerning the pipeline set for 7 p.m. today at the Gathering Place in Manchester.
Tammy Kobza, field coordinator for the John Birch Society, will give a presentation, which will be followed by a Zoom session with Brian Jorde, attorney at Domina Law Group. Jorde currently represents a number of impacted landowners across Iowa.
