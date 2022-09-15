MANCHESTER, Iowa — The fear of a public health disaster should a proposed pipeline rupture has prompted action from the Manchester City Council, which unanimously supported a resolution that calls for the Iowa Utility Board to deny an application for the Navigator Greenway CO2 pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would carry liquefied carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors through about 25 miles of Delaware County, including a stretch near Manchester’s northern city limits.

