EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said one person was injured Thursday in a crash involving a utility vehicle.
Joshua A. Wegmann, 34, of Epworth, was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 1st Avenue NE and Elmwood Court. The report states that Joyce A. Kluesner, 66, of Epworth, was traveling on Elmwood Court and failed to yield at the intersection’s stop sign. Her vehicle then hit the UTV driven by Wegmann, who was going through the intersection. Wegmann was ejected from his UTV in the incident.
Kluesner was cited with failure to yield to the right-of-way.