Both candidates running for Dubuque County treasurer tout their backgrounds as suitable for the office and pledge to focus on customer service.
Republican Michael Clasen and Democrat Angela Steffens will face off for the position in the Nov. 8 election.
Clasen, 45, of Dyersville, and Steffens, 42, of Sherrill, both said their work experience would serve them well if elected to the position.
The office has experienced a turnover in top leadership after longtime Dubuque County Treasurer Eric Stierman retired at the end of 2021. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer as his successor to serve through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned in February after he was arrested on a prostitution charge. Former County Auditor Denise Dolan was appointed to serve as treasurer until a new one is elected.
Clasen is a commercial banker with Dubuque Bank and Trust and an adjunct professor at University of Dubuque.
“I looked at the treasurer’s role and what it would take to be successful in that environment, and I know that my background, experience and leadership would allow me to serve the people of the county,” he said.
Steffens has spent 18 years working for Dubuque County.
After spending nearly 11 years in the treasurer’s office, Steffens moved to the county’s zoning and planning office, where she eventually became administrative assistant to the zoning administrator. She rejoined the treasurer’s office in February as deputy treasurer for tax and finance.
“I think my familiarity with the office and with the procedures, and being so acquainted with how the county offices work together, can keep things going forward in the office,” she said.
Clasen and Steffens both grew up in small Dubuque County communities.
Clasen grew up in Centralia, north of Peosta, and graduated from Western Dubuque High School. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in communications from Clarke University and a master’s in business administration from University of Dubuque. Clasen served in the Marine Corps from 1998 to 2006 and was deployed to Iraq in 2005.
He said among the attributes he can bring to the treasurer’s office is leadership.
“The eight years I spent in the Marine Corps taught me how to lead from the front,” he said.
Clasen also cited his management experience.
“I have managed teams of people throughout my career,” he said.
Clasen managed a pair of bank branches before moving into commercial banking. He also teaches courses in management, micro- and macro-economics and selling at UD.
Clasen said his commercial banking duties include helping businesses with growth initiatives. He said he would step into the treasurer’s office with an outsider’s perspective.
“From me, you’re getting a viewpoint that is from not being in government,” he said. “It’s a different lens, a different set of eyes from the private sector.”
Steffens grew up in Sherrill and graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque before obtaining a two-year accounting degree from Northeast Iowa Community College.
Steffens said if elected she would draw upon the model for running the office set by Stierman, including an emphasis on customer service.
“Eric Stierman did such a good job for so long,” she said. “I just want to carry that forward.”
Steffens said she is familiar with the various functions and duties of the treasurer’s office and how the office works with other county government entities.
“People pay their property tax here, and we register any motor vehicle that’s on the road,” she said. “We also process all of the revenue that the other (county) departments take in. We have many working parts that have to work together to get things accomplished.”
Steffens said her tenure in the zoning department broadened her perspective on the workings of county government.
“I know the flow of the county (work), what offices take care of things,” she said.
