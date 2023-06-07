Sinsinawa Mound
Sinsinawa Mound located in Sinsinawa, Wis., on June 7, 2023.

 Dave Kettering

SINSINAWA, Wis. — A Dubuque construction group plans to purchase several buildings at a well-known area religious site to turn into an active senior living community.

Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa this week named Dubuque-based Tricon Construction Group as the selected buyer for several buildings at Sinsinawa Mound, located in rural Grant County, Wis.

