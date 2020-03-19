UPDATE
FARMERSBURG, Iowa -- One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle wreck this morning in Clayton County.
Delancy Miell, 30, of Robins, died from injuries sustained in the wreck, which occurred just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Iowa 13, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Troopers reported that Michael Trenkler, 59, of Woodstock, Ill., suffered injuries in the crash and was transported by ambulance to an Elkader hospital.
Authorities said Miell was driving north on Iowa 13 when he approached the intersection with U.S. 52. He drove his semi-tractor trailer into the intersection, where it was struck by another semi driven south on U.S. 52 by Trenkler, according to a crash report.
Miell "failed to obey the posted stop sign at the intersection," according to the report.
Both vehicles were pulling trailers that were separated during the wreck. According to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff's Department, the crash involved hazardous materials. A department official said the hazardous material was acid leaking from damaged batteries.
The intersection was closed until after 4 p.m today as authorities worked at the scene.