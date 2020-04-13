Five Dubuque projects will be honored Tuesday as Ken Kringle Historic Preservation Award recipients.
A virtual presentation will be available at 5 p.m. Tuesday on Dubuque Main Street’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2QLns5e, according to a press release issued this afternoon by the City of Dubuque.
This year marks the 18th in which the awards are being presented to recognize the best rehabilitation projects in Dubuque, the release states.
The categories and recipients are:
- Industrial reuse: Delta 3 Engineering, for work at 898 Jackson St.
- Mixed use: Tim Hitzler for Central Avenue Mercantile, 1902 Central Ave.
- Institutional reuse: Cohen-Esrey Development Group for Marquette Hall, 2222 Queen St.
- Residential: Sandy and David Hockenberry, 1015 W. Third St.
- Industrial reuse: Bobby Koneru and Kyla McComas for The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St.