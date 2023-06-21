Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:
Single family houses detached
- Steve Ehrlich Construction LLC, 2044 Sky Blue Drive, $325,000.
- Steve Ehrlich Construction LLC, 2054 Sky Blue Drive, $325,000.
- Steve Ehrlich Construction LLC, 2064 Sky Blue Drive, $325,000.
- Chad Ellis Construction Inc., 4435 Sickle Lane, $450,000.
- Steve Ehrlich Construction LLC, 2074 Sky Blue Drive, $360,000.
Stores and customer service
Other nonresidential buildings
- Chad R. and Emily C. Richardson, 1809 Creek Wood Drive, $120,000. Construct an 875-square-foot accessory building/cabana.
- Derek Duggan, 11080 Airport Road, $600,000. Construct a 5,000-square-foot aircraft hangar building.
Additions, alteration and conversions — residential
- Brad J. and Sarah J. Petitgout, 1680 Scenic Drive, $80,000. Construct a 14-foot-by-21-foot addition of back of existing home for a dining and kitchen area.
- Nathan M. and Margot F. Lombardi, 1750 Overview Court, $58,000. Construct a 14-foot-by-27-foot addition on back of house — frost walls with crawl space.
- Adam R. and Megan L. Reisch, 1135 Pamela Court, $350,000. Interior remodel of home.
- Wesley K. Hartig Trust, 1770 Plymouth Court, $425,000. Construct a new 226-square-foot addition and interior remodel of home.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidental and non-housekeeping
- Fat Cat LLC, 2777 University Ave., $1,325,000. Construction a new addition and interior renovation of existing building for Colonial Terrace Animal Hospital.
- St. Raphael’s Convent and School, 231 Bluff St., $2,898,238. Remove and replace roofing with new pad-clad aluminum shingled roof system, stain glass window restoration and storm window replacement.
- Kennedy Mall Inc., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $155,000. Rework sprinklers for vacant tenant space and BAM.
- JSEngling Re LLC, 3460 Hillcrest Road, $55,000. Interior remodel for salon and boutique including three or more residential units.
- Kennedy Mall Inc., 555 John F. Kennedy Road, $100,000. Removal of existing entrance canopy at Dubuque Mining Co. and install new stoop foundation and framing for new entrance canopy.
- First Congregational Church, 255 W. 10th St., $2,984,599. Interior structural failure repair: North masonry wall, truss repair, floor stabilization, plaster repair, repainting of sanctuary.
- AHIP Iowa Dubuque Properties LLC, 2080 Holliday Drive, $94,800. Remove and replace roofing for Holiday Inn Express.
- LSPS Properties LLC, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, $67,000. Construct a 1,600-square-foot addition to existing building for Xtreme Dance.
- Suite 13 LLC, 6689 Boulder Brook Court, $130,000. Interior build-out for new spa.
- Finley Hospital, 250 N. Grandview Ave., $247,296. Interior renovation of 5,083 square feet of old SPD area for material management, general store and storage for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
- Kennedy Mall Inc., 555 John F. Kennedy Drive, $365,000. Interior build-out for new tenant.
- City of Dubuque, 2577 Arboretum Drive, $60,000. Construct a new restroom addition to the Legacy Tree entry area for Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
- Metx LLC, 1620 Elm St., $53,759. Install sprinkler system to cover new tenant space.
- Hills & Dales Child Development Center, 1660 Embassy West Drive, $1,150,357. Interior remodel for Hills & Dales Autism Services.