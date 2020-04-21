Dozens of bright, hand-crafted bows have become the usual decor along the railing outside of Sarah’s Flowers and Gifts, but the decorations don’t stick around long.
After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that school buildings would not reopen this academic year, Sarah Taylor decided to put her creative skills to use and let seniors at West Delaware, Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg high schools know they mattered.
The owner of Sarah’s Flowers & Gifts in Manchester, Taylor set 80 black-and- orange and black-and-yellow bows along her store’s railing last week and made a post on Facebook urging people to pick them up and hang them outside to let high school seniors and their parents know they are thinking of them.
“It’s been 24 years since I graduated (high school), and you forget how special that moment is,” she said. “We are very spirit-minded when it comes to our residents in town. I’ve heard from high school parents who said it made their kids feel special.”
The initial round of bows was gone in hours. Taylor has seen them on mailboxes, street lamps and porches throughout Manchester.
Taylor said as long as she has enough supplies, she plans to make more every day.
“I think it’s been great,” she said. “It’s nice to see it catch fire a little bit. I just hope it inspires (others) to pay it forward.”