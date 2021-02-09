MANCHESTER, Iowa -- West Delaware Community School District will host open-house sessions to answer questions about an upcoming referendum.
Visitors will learn about the projects included in the referendum and tour district facilities.
The open house events will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the high school.
The district is asking voters to weigh in on a $20 million bond measure for facility improvements in a March 2 referendum.
If approved, the funding will be used to improve the indoor air quality, lighting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at all three of the district’s campuses and to improve secure entrances at the middle and elementary schools, as well as both their drop-off and pick-up locations.