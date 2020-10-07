MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Republican seeking to represent Iowa in the U.S House of Representatives got a boost from longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at a campaign stop in Maquoketa on Tuesday.
Grassley, R-Iowa, complimented Ashley Hinson on her efforts so far to claim the First Congressional District seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. Grassley has represented Iowa in the Senate since 1981.
“It’s a very sophisticated campaign that she’s running,” he told a crowd of more than 20 at Jackson Manufacturing Inc.
But Grassley stressed that flipping Iowa’s first congressional seat back to red was bigger than just Hinson.
“It’s not just because Ashley is a wonderful person, but also that she’s one of Iowa’s four House seats that we would need to make sure Nancy Pelosi is no longer Speaker of the House,” he said.
Grassley acknowledged after the event that split party control of Congress has the potential to foster deliberation and compromise, but it has other potential, too.
“It does that or it brings inaction altogether,” he said. “For the last two years you’ve seen in Washington, you’ve seen inaction altogether.”
During the campaign stop, Hinson was also critical of gridlock in Washington D.C., which she blamed mostly on the Democratic-controlled U.S. House.
“Democrats in Congress seem to only be interested in passing bills they know will go nowhere, to protect their political futures,” she said.
She also criticized Finkenauer’s opposition to the Republican-led tax cuts of 2017 and support of the PRO Act, which would return certain powers to unions and is currently stalled in Congress.
“Not being willing to support the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is also a signal about the future investment for our companies and manufacturing industries,” Hinson said. “She also co-sponsored the PRO Act, which would be devastating to a lot of Iowan businesses and manufacturers, by forcing unionization, essentially, on them. That’s not what Iowans want.”
She also criticized Finkenauer for joining fellow House Democrats in “dragging their feet” on passing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
Finkenauer campaign spokeswoman McKenzie Wilson said that, in fact, Finkenauer favored USMCA when it was announced.
“She also pushed House Leadership to take up the USMCA, including personally urging the Speaker to find common ground with the White House and move the deal,” Wilson wrote in an email, insisting it was Trump’s administration that dragged its feet.
Hinson also talked about President Donald Trump’s recent diagnosis of and ongoing treatment for COVID-19, after an audience member noted Trump’s downplaying of the coronavirus.
“I wear a mask everywhere I go — I’m trying to lead by example,” she said. “The president, having now experienced it himself, probably has a newfound perspective on it.”