A Dubuque man is accused of attacking police with furniture and a backpack and giving their K-9 a concussion Tuesday.
Officers were trying to arrest the man for allegedly assaulting two people and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase this spring.
Dennis J. Hantelmann, 38, of 2641 Owen Court, No. 37, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. at 180 W. 15th St., No. 106, on charges of five counts of assault on persons in certain occupations with injury and one count each of assault on persons in certain occupations, police dog interference with injury, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as warrants charging two counts of assault, eluding and driving while revoked.
Details of the incident were obtained from court documents made available Wednesday. They state that officers responded to 180 W. 15th St., No. 106 to serve four warrants against Hantelmann, who was visiting the residence.
When officers arrived, Hantelmann grabbed a black bookbag and climbed onto a couch. Officers instructed Hantelmann to drop the backpack and step down from the couch.
“Hantelmann refused to comply and became physically assaultive,” documents state.
Two officers deployed pepper spray, and Hantelmann began “throwing and striking officers with furniture and TV stands.”
Cpl. Brian J. Wullweber retrieved his K-9, Eisen.
“Hantelmann continued his assaultive behavior and refused to comply after being told numerous times that he would be bitten by Eisen,” documents state.
Wullweber ordered Eisen to bite and apprehend Hantelmann, who “raised a folding, solid, wooden television tray and, using full force, swung it at Eisen,” documents state.
The television tray struck the dog in the head and neck area, “causing him to yelp and become immediately disoriented.”
The dog was transported to Dubuque County Veterinary Services and treated for a concussion.
Documents state that Hantelmann threw a lamp base containing a light bulb at Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brett Epping as the deputy was attempting to use a Taser on Hantelmann.
Hantelmann threw an ottoman at police officers Nathan Goedken and Christopher Skorupski, then struck both officers with a 12-pound backpack containing a metal butane/propane tank, documents state. Hantelmann also threw furniture at Officers Aidan Carr and Samuel White.
As Deputy Jeremy Mootz deployed his Taser, Hantelmann threw a black box at Mootz.
After Hantelmann was arrested, officers found “a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine on the couch next to where Hantelmann had been sitting.” Officers also located a used hypodermic needle nearby.
The warrants for Hantelmann accuse him of assaulting Steven L. Moller, 52, the owner of Redemption Center, 160 N. Crescent Ridge, on March 9.
“Hantelmann attempted to enter the center without a face shield,” documents state, and became upset when Moller wouldn’t allow him inside.
“Hantelmann punched Moller three to four times in the face, causing a bloody nose, swelling around Moller’s right eye and a cut to his lip,” documents state.
Hantelmann drove away from the scene to the parking lot of Baymont Inn, 4025 McDonald Drive. Hantelmann drove toward an arriving law enforcement vehicle in the parking lot, then fled at a high rate of speed and began traveling east on Dodge Street, failing to stop for a red light.
Officers pursued the vehicle for a short period of time, but officers terminated the chase in the 3500 block of Dodge.
In an unrelated incident, Hantelmann also is accused of assaulting Angel E. Thoma, 28, of Dyersville, Iowa, at her residence on April 9.