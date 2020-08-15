PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien man accused to throwing a 3-year-old boy across a room, causing his fatal injuries, had not guilty pleas entered to all counts.
Chase M. Harville, 29, “stood mute,” or refused to plead, this week in Crawford County Circuit Court during his arraignment on charges of first-degree reckless homicide. Harville also stood mute on charges unrelated to the 3-year-old’s death of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and battery. As a result, the court entered pleas of not guilty on all counts.
According to authorities, Harville took the child by the hair and threw him toward a couch when he heard the young boy trying to sneak cookies in the early morning hours of July 10, stating the boy needed to ask permission, according to prior testimony by law enforcement.
Harville was watching the 3-year-old and his siblings while their mother was at work. Harville also admitted to consuming beer and brandy while watching the children, authorities said.
The child was taken to a hospital at 4:10 a.m. and pronounced dead one hour later. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a homicide caused by blunt force head trauma.