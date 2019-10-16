CUBA CITY, Wis. — Public input will be the primary factor that Cuba City officials consider as they work through a monthslong process to update the municipality’s comprehensive plan.
Although Wisconsin statute requires cities to update their plans every 10 years, officials view the document as an opportunity to assess community needs and desires and establish “smart” goals to guide future development.
“You can make anything happen if you work at it,” said the city’s economic development director, Bob Jones. “We need the citizens of Cuba City to say what they want to see happen here.”
The city of about 2,000 residents largely serves as a bedroom community for Platteville and Dubuque but suffers from a lack of commercial, industrial and residential space.
“Every house is full. Every business park building is full, and all of Main Street is full,” he said.
Those constraints will limit the city’s growth, but a new plan could open doors to partnerships and grants.
“There has been a lot (of discussion) about art, a lot of talk about a bicycle path and a dog park,” Jones said. “Once you get it into the plan and get it prioritized, it is assigned accountability (and) deadlines.”
The city hired consulting firm Redevelopment Resources, of Madison, at a cost of $28,000 to assist in the undertaking. The company facilitated a public workshop earlier this month, attended by about 25 people.
Attendee Jane Hazen, who substitute teaches in the Cuba City School District, resided in the city for 39 years before relocating to Platteville. She and her husband, Tim, returned to Cuba City in 2018.
“A lot of people are content with small-town living and that’s great, but you always want to see some growth there to attract new people,” she said. “Twenty years from now, we would hope that there would still be a thriving school and younger families moving here and employment increasing.”
Mayor Tom Gile said the city likely will take the lead in the development of new housing, which is its top priority. Common Council members might have to consider purchasing property and installing infrastructure to attract developers, he said.
But an influx of new families will add to the already significant area demand for child care, said Renee Wunderlin, owner of Cuba City-based Snug as a Bug Child Care Center.
She already has a waiting list of 20 families, even though she expanded the center three times in the past 10 years.
Redevelopment Resources also is conducting a community survey and interviewing selected stakeholders, including elected officials, business owners and longtime residents. A second public meeting will be held Dec. 11 and a third in February. City officials expect to adopt the comprehensive plan in May.
“There are so many things we would like to do,” Gile said. “We just have to get it into the comprehensive plan to see if there is any funding available for it.”