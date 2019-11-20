SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs, and literacy activities.
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross Branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three different creation stations during this monthly arts and crafts program. For ages kindergarten and older.
Friday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Level UP! 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive.Board games, card games, puzzles and the library’s Wii-U.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Crash Music Fest DBQ, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Local heavy metal, hip hop, grunge and more. The cost is $10 at the door.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Dimensional Brewing One Year Anniversary, 1 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Beer releases going on all weekend.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewery, 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 20.
Secrets, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
JJ Schmitz and Nick Johnson, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury Branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Monthly club. November title: “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”
DESTINATIONS
Friday
Great Gobble Galore, 6 p.m., La Salle Catholic School, 835 Church St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Variety of local vendors. Children’s games. Food available for purchase. No cost to shop. Raffle prizes.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Sweet Potatoes, 6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn the basics of mindfulness, and explore options to bring greater peace and relaxation to your daily life.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. Enter main door and and turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available 7:45-8:4, meeting follows at 9. Call 563-542-0782.
Friday Meditation-ACC Interfaith Prayer Space, 11:15 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group, 7 p.m., Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Friday
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. Food and drinks provided.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.