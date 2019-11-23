Lincoln Elementary School students took a few moments Friday to reflect on the words in a new mural on their gymnasium wall.
Atop a purple and blue background, Wisconsin artist Beau Thomas had painted words meant to reflect the essence of the Dubuque school. Those words include “create,” “learn,” “observe,” “respect” and “think.”
The centerpiece of the mural includes large letters that spell out the word “dream” in black, white, yellow and orange.
“I want you guys to love school, to love learning and to dream big,” Thomas told the students.
He spent the past week as Lincoln’s artist-in-residence, working with students in their art classes during the day and painting the new mural after the school emptied for the evening.
“It’s just been wonderful to see the students taking ownership of it and watching it,” said Principal Randy Farnum.
The Lincoln project was inspired by a series of murals that have popped up around downtown Dubuque in recent years, organized by local organization Voices Productions.
Some of Lincoln’s students live in the downtown area, and staff wanted to help students feel connected to their city through the murals in town and at their school, Farnum said.
Now, when students see the downtown murals, they will understand the kind of work that went into them, Farnum said.
“Instead of just seeing a finished mural, they’ve watched it grow,” he said.
Starting on Monday, Thomas would begin to work on the mural after students left school each day. He wrapped up the work at 11 p.m. Thursday.
When school was in session, Thomas visited with students in their art classes and at an assembly to teach them about the history of art, graffiti and murals; to show them the basics of lettering; and to help them draw their own murals.
He also shared his story as an artist, explaining how he found a skill he loved and practiced at it to become a professional.
“I hoped that my story would be that inspiration for them,” he said.
Thomas, who hails from Green Bay, Wis., discovered his love of graffiti when he was growing up. It was something that was different and against the rules, which caught his eye as a teen.
His life hit a low point, though, when his own graffiti led to his arrest. After that, he decided to turn his life around and become a professional artist.
“I still want to make a difference and bring some color to our neighborhoods,” he said.
La’Niyah Walker, a third grader at Lincoln, said she enjoyed getting to watch the mural come to life bit by bit each day. She thought the finished product was “awesome.”
“It’s words that people need to follow, like ‘respect,’ and it’s colorful, and he got one of my favorite colors,” La’Niyah said, referencing the blue in the mural.
She also enjoyed having Thomas in her art classes and getting to design her own letters.
“He is a great artist, and he should come to other schools and paint,” La’Niyah said. “And when you grow up, you should become an artist and you should paint how Mr. Beau Thomas paints.”
Rayza Reed, a second grader, said he liked all of the colors and words on the mural. He noted that the yellow and orange used to paint the word “dream” reminded him of a pizza — which he didn’t mind because it is his favorite food.
“When I saw (the finished mural) this morning, I liked the painting,” he said. “I liked how all the colors were mixed up together.”
Thomas said he hopes that his art helps inspire students to live out the words that they see in the gym.
“Art has the power to beautify, but also to teach us,” Thomas said.