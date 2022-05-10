PEOSTA, Iowa — Elvira Osmicevic survived a war in her native Bosnia and Herzegovina and dedicated years to caring for her family before pursuing her own educational goals, but the long road to her degree made the accomplishment even sweeter for the 37-year-old Peosta resident.
“When you are a mom and you raise your kids for so many years and focus on your family, and then you finally decide to do something for yourself, you really do feel good about yourself,” she said.
Osmicevic will graduate from Northeast Iowa Community College’s health information technology (HIT) program this weekend and will be the college’s commencement speaker.
She was 9 years old when she, her mother and her three younger brothers left their home to escape to Croatia during the Bosnian War. Her father stayed behind to fight in the conflict.
The family briefly returned to Bosnia before being forced to evacuate again. Finally, they were reunited in their home country, where Elvira finished high school and the family reconnected with friends who had sought refuge in the U.S. during the conflict.
Among them was Arif Osmicevic, now Elvira’s husband. She said the pair dated remotely for a time before she traveled to Dubuque to join him in 2004.
Today, Arif owns a local trucking business, ALF Transportation, and the couple has three children: two sons, ages 14 and 12, and one daughter, age 7.
“Going back to school was always in the back of my mind, but … I didn’t know one word of English,” Osmicevic said.
She spent many evenings practicing English by reading books, taking online courses and watching television shows with English captions. When her daughter entered kindergarten in fall 2019, she felt it was time for her to resume her education.
“Many people go back to school for educational advancement or financial reasons, but for me, it was truly about my personal growth,” she said.
She enrolled in the online HIT program and planned to complete her studies during the day, while her children were in school. But the COVID-19 pandemic intervened when the kids were sent home from their Dubuque schools in March 2020.
“It was four of us going to school, so we had to have four different rooms away from each other with good internet connection,” Osmicevic said. “That was the biggest challenge, to (be in) school and help my kids adjust to a new schedule … It was so much. But I made it. If I made it, everybody can make it.”
After graduating, Osmicevic will continue her studies in an online health information management bachelor’s degree program through University of Cincinnati.
She said the field offers a wide range of career options, including medical coding, medical billing or document imaging and scanning.
NICC Enrollment Adviser Karen Jubeck described Osmicevic as a “self-directed and independent” student with a bright future.
“She is inspirational, and we need that kind of a leader, so it’s exciting that she’s going on for a four-year degree,” Jubeck said. “Her soft skills and the attitude that she has will make her a great leader. Whoever gets her as an employee is going to be lucky.”