Merry Millwork Market
Today and Saturday, Dubuque Millwork District
4 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Live music, local vendors and more will be at the annual fundraiser for The Dubuque Millwork Collective. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: www.merrymillworkmarket.com.
Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce’s Night of Frosty Cheer
Today, downtown Lancaster, Wis.
5 to 7 p.m. A chili cook-off, wagon rides, free activities and a tree lighting ceremony followed by an appearance of Santa Claus. Food, drinks and gifts will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: facebook.com/LancasterAreaChamberofCommerce.
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
Saturday, Second floor rotunda and gallery area, Carnegie Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
2 to 3 p.m. The library’s 18-foot-tall Christmas tree lighting will be accompanied by Dubuque Senior High School’s Madrigal singers. A children’s raffle, holiday refreshments and sing-alongs also will be featured. Admission: Free. More information: carnegiestout.org.
Christmas at the Fort
Saturday, Apple River Fort, 311 E. Myrtle St., Elizabeth, Ill.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Experience a typical frontier German Christmas, complete with a decorated fir tree. Meet Juliette Kinzie, wife of Ho-Chunk Indian Agent John Kinzie, of Portage, Wis., and hear how Christmas is the “day the world turned upside down.” The event is outdoors, so dress warmly. Admission: Free, but donations are welcome. More information: 815-858-2028.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Holiday Family Concert
Saturday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
1 to 2 p.m. Vocalist Katy Richter, Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir and members of Heartland Ballet join the DSO for its annual family-friendly program. Santa will be available for photos after the concert. Admission: $14 to $34. Tickets: ticketmaster.com. More information: www.dubuquesymphony.org.
Scuba Santa
Saturday and Sunday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
11 a.m. to noon both days. This year, Santa will be in the Main Channel Aquarium. Admission: Free with museum admission. More information: 563-557-9545.
It’s a Wonderful Life in Maquoketa
Sunday, Maquoketa (Iowa) Fire Station, 106 S. Niagara St.
2 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet children at the fire station with activities, crafts, hot chocolate and raffle prizes. At 5 p.m., the Clauses will lead holiday trivia and carols, concluding with lighting the community Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission: Free. More information: chamber.maquoketachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.