DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville will flush its fire hydrants this week.
The city said the water in the areas where hydrants are being flushed could be discolored for a short period of time, according to a press release. Residents are asked to avoid doing laundry and to bypass their water softeners on the day that the hydrants are being flushed in their part of town. The flushing schedule is:
Today: Northwest side of the city and the northeast section north of the river.
Tuesday, June 15: Southwest side of town.
Wednesday, June 16: Northeast side and Second Avenue Southeast.
Thursday, June 17: Southeast side, not including Second Avenue Southeast.
Friday, June 18: South of 15th Avenue Southeast.
Call City Hall at 563-875-7724 for more information.