FARLEY, Iowa — Mariah Kluesner had every detail of her summer mapped out.
She was prepared to move to south-central Iowa and work as a product marketing intern. But after COVID-19 spread throughout the state, many businesses rescinded their internship positions.
All of her plans were suddenly erased, and she was left without the required experience she needed before graduating this coming spring.
Kluesner began browsing the internet from her home in Farley and applied for internships she found online. She stumbled across an email from her school, University of Iowa, looking for students interested in applying for virtual internships working with the U.S. Department of State’s Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders program.
She decided to take a chance and submitted her application.
“I am glad it happened instead of my other internship,” Kluesner said. “This (internship) made me realize I actually do like digital marketing, and you can see how quickly your ideas work, and I like how it is just trial and error. It made me realize I want to pursue digital marketing, actually.”
After many students at the university’s Tippie College of Business lost their internships this summer and the annual Mandela Washington Fellowship program was canceled due to COVID-19, university faculty got creative to ensure students like Kluesner were able to complete an internship for school credit, said Cindy Meis, director of career management for Tippie College’s specialized master’s programs.
“The internships were kind of drying up, so we were kind of in a pickle,” Meis said.
Dubuque native Logan Dunwoody, 26, was another student paired with an African business owner for the summer.
“It was a great opportunity for people like me to still get our internships,” said Dunwoody, who is double majoring in enterprise leadership and communications at Iowa. “I still learned a lot with collaboration and trying to work at different time zones.”
He worked for Rabbie Selotlegeng’s co-op Rabbie’s World, based in Botswana, Africa. Although Dunwoody was not able to complete his internship due to countrywide blackouts throughout Botswana, he is still thankful for the experience.
“My experience was an outlier,” he said. “There were a lot of entrepreneurs in Africa, and it was great that people from my class could work with them and help them out.”
Most years, African entrepreneurs and business leaders who are part of the fellowship travel to Iowa to learn about the state’s agriculture industry and economic development and to tour businesses. The university has hosted the fellows since 2016 and has 100 alumni across 34 countries in Africa, said Dimy Doresca, director of Institute for International Business for Tippie College of Business.
Kluesner spent 15 hours per week remotely interning for Nawsheen Hosenally, co-founder of communication service company MEDIAPROD based in Burkina Faso, Africa. During her time, she helped the company monetize its YouTube channel and improve its search engine optimization.
Thirty-six graduate and undergraduate students at the university’s business school completed the eight-week African Innovation Program, Meis said. The students helped African innovators with skills such as market research, digital market strategy and more.
“Some of them have never worked with a global company, so they liked that experience,” Meis said. “It gave them a real business problem, so they appreciated that.”
During her last meeting with Hosenally, Kluesner asked for advice, and the feedback she received is something she still reflects on every day.
“She told me to follow what I like,” she said. “I thought it was especially important now because as a senior, I really want a job, but I also want to find something I want to do. I think about that all the time.”