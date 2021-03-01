A Dubuque religious order will host an event later this month to raise awareness of clean water in developing countries.
Sisters of St. Francis’ Sister Water Project will hold “Walk for Sister Water” between March 12-22, in honor of World Water Day on March 22.
The Sister Water Project was launched in 2006 by the Sisters of St. Francis and their associates to bring safe water to villagers in Tanzania and Honduras, according to a press release. Since 2006, more than 290 well projects have been completed in Tanzania and more than 20 water systems in Honduras.
Participants can walk the distance of 5K (3.1 miles) any time between March 12 and 22, in a neighborhood, trail, or treadmill.
“While you walk, consider that this is the distance that some men, women, and children in parts of the world have to walk daily to obtain clean water,” according to the release.
Participants may take photos of themselves walking and post them on social media with the hashtag #WalkForSisterWater or email to communications@osfdbq.org.
After the walk, consider making a donation to the Sister Water Project by mail: 3390 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA 52001 or online at osfdbq.org/swpdonate.