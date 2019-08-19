A well-known singer is returning to Dubuque this year.
Tony Orlando will be featured in two shows at Mississippi Moon Bar in Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Nov. 9. The shows are set for 3 and 7 p.m., the facility announced today.
Orlando is known for hits such as “Knock Three Times,” “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree,” “Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “Mornin’ Beautiful.” He last performed in Dubuque in December 2017, when he also performed at the Moon Bar.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. They start at $25, plus fees, and can be bought at www.diamondjodubuque.com; the Diamond Jo’s Diamond Club or at the Moon Bar box office or by calling 563-690-4800. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.