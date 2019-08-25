Although it was an interlude between musical acts and the pit was empty, Max Yates curled his hands around the metal barrier that separated him from the stage above, as if the show was about to start.
The 18-year-old wore a clover-colored Irish national football team jersey and herringbone tweed cap. He traveled from Bettendorf, Iowa, to attend the Irish Hooley Music Festival on Saturday in Dubuque, just as he has done for the past seven years.
“This is kind of a like exhilarating moment because I’ve heard these bands but I’ve never seen them perform before except on my phone,” Yates said. “I’m hoping maybe after they’re done, trying to get a picture with them and talk to them.”
Yates’ love of Irish music is “more of a heritage-based thing.”
“I’m 42% Irish — almost 50% — almost half,” he said. “I just love the beat and sound and tone of Irish music, and not only that, I grew up with it. My parents, my brother, from a very early young age, I was almost brought into this and raised up with this. It’s always been a part of my life.”
Many who attended Saturday’s hooley, which showcased traditional Irish music, trace their lineage to the Emerald Isle.
“One-hundred percent,” said Dubuque resident Shelia Brown, who has attended the hooley since it formed 15 years ago.
“We go way back,” she added.
The annual event occurred outside of the Dubuque Star Brewery and showcased a traditional Irish repertoire by musical acts Ballyheigue, The Lads, Connla and the evening’s headliner, Skerryvore. Dubuque favorites — McNulty School’s Irish Dancers and Dubuque Fire Pipe & Drums — joined in the jigs, too.
That Dubuque’s hooley has endured for 15 years is significant, said Rob McCullough, president of the hooley’s board of directors.
“Just a couple years ago, we were having a hard time deciding whether it was going to survive,” he said, alluding to financial troubles organizers faced in 2014 and 2015 when reduced attendance could not match the costs of expanding the festival to multiple days.
Resuming a single-day schedule and creating a business plan has placed the event on “solid footing,” McCullough said.
He expected about 4,000 people to attend Saturday, spurred by the favorable weather.
“One thing about our event, I’ve had countless people say that they never knew what it was about until they came and then most of them would never miss it again,” McCullough said.
Proceeds from the festival are to be donated to Research for the Kids, a local nonprofit that benefits pediatric brain tumor and heart defects research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Last year’s event generated $8,000 for the organization.