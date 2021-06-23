A University of Dubuque student is examining the abundance and diversity of local birds to help determine how well area habitats are supporting their populations.
Kayla Breunig, a senior at UD, is spending her summer identifying birds and collecting data on habitats as part of UD’s Joseph and Linda Chlapaty Summer Research Fellowship.
“(Birds) are a very vital part of our ecosystem,” Breunig said. “Without them, we’d have a lot of issues.”
Her research focuses on the diversity of bird species in Dubuque’s forest environments and whether those habitats are providing what they need to survive. She makes regular trips to forest patches in locations such as White Pine Hollow State Forest and Proving Grounds Recreation Area to look for birds.
“I go out seven times a week … in the mornings and evenings,” Breunig said. “I tally down every bird and mark if I saw it or heard it.”
Breunig is evaluating differences in these forest patches, such as the distance from a river and area size, to determine what bird species are best suited to those environments.
Professor Gerald Zuercher, Breunig’s research adviser, noted that birds can have a big impact on environmental health, and their populations in North America have been declining significantly.
“We know some of the reasons have to do with habitat loss and alteration,” Zuercher said.
A 2019 study found that the number of birds in the U.S. and Canada had dropped by 29% over nearly 50 years — a decrease of 2.9 billion birds. The study’s authors said the losses signal “an urgent need to address threats to avert future avifaunal collapse and associated loss of ecosystem integrity, function and services.”
Breunig said that because birds are easy to observe and have rapid metabolism, they can offer clues about what is happening in the wider ecosystem. They also have roles to play in pollination and pest control, among other things.
“(Birds) consume and digest food, which turns into simpler components for the environment or nutrients that become available to plants and enriches soil,” Breunig said.
Breunig will use her research to help land managers determine if the spaces she is surveying have the resources needed for a variety of bird species.
Zuercher said Iowa’s landscape looked very different hundreds of years ago. It was a state of forest areas and prairie patches, not cornfields. Maintaining the forest areas helps to support birds and other organisms.
“These parks are set up to try to protect what remains,” he said. “This (research) is a measure of their effectiveness in this time frame.”