DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Legislature wrapped the redistricting process that decided congressional and legislative boundary lines for the next 10 years during a special session today.
This was the second such special session this month called to consider redistricting maps created by the Legislative Services Agency in Iowa's nonpartisan redistricting process. Republican senators united in rejecting the first maps at an Oct. 5 session, wishing for more compact districts. Democrats supported both the first and second maps.
The Senate moved first in approving the second maps as drawn by the LSA. The vote was nearly unanimous — 48 in favor, one opposed and one excused.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, spoke on the Senate floor for Democrats before the vote.
"Like Plan 1, Plan 2 meets all the constitutional requirements and all the legal requirements and standards that are laid out in Chapter 42 (of Iowa code)," she said. "Voters should pick their elected representatives, not the other way around. This plan meets all of our constitutional requirements. It satisfies our law. I urge a 'yes' vote."
Jochum also cited the LSA's response to Republicans' resolution justifying rejecting the first plan by way of saying it was unnecessary.
Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James, both Dubuque Democrats, also voted in favor of the maps, as they had the first time.
Area Republican Sens. Carrie Koelker, of Dyersville, Dan Zumbach, of Ryan, and Michael Klimesh, of Spillville, all voted in favor of the second maps.
And it was Republicans, with the majority in both chambers, who decided the measures.
Iowa Reps. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, Lee Hein, R-Monticello, Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, and Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester also all voted in favor of the second maps.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, voted in favor of the second maps twice on Thursday — once in House State Government Committee, once on the floor. She was unable to consider the first maps, as they died on the Senate floor before they would have come to the House.
"In favor of keeping our majority as Republicans — which is how I want to come back to Des Moines — I would have voted for the first maps as well," Lundgren told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. "But this one I’m more happy with, because it keeps me closer to my current district."
The approved maps group Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties into a new Second Congressional District with 19 other counties. Most of those are included in Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson's current First Congressional District. Five counties, though, come from the historically more conservative current Fourth Congressional District.
Jackson and Jones Counties would be lassoed away and corralled in a new First Congressional District along with 18 other counties, all but two of which are in Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' current Second Congressional District. Miller-Meeks would not reside in this new First Congressional District, leaving it open.
In the new state legislative maps, just three area lawmakers found themselves in the same districts as party colleagues. Bradley would be in the same district as Hein. Zumbach will be in the same district as Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence.
Most other area state legislative districts would cover roughly the same parts of their respective counties as they do now. However, Bergan — who currently represents Elkader and surrounding areas — would no longer represent any of Clayton County. All of Clayton would be under a district where Osmundson currently resides.
The map creates an open district that would cover much of Hein’s current district, including all of Delaware County and the southwest corner of Dubuque County, including the portion of Cascade there.
Maquoketa and a nearby portion of Jackson County would join a district covering Clinton County and northern Scott County — currently represented by Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire.